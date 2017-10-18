Charlotte officially sends proposal to land Amazon headquarters

Amazon says it plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in then next year. Getty photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The city of Charlotte sent off its proposal to Amazon in Seattle, hoping to be chosen as the location for Amazon's planned second headquarters.

Charlotte is one of more than 100 cities hoping to be selected because of what landing the project would mean.

It is estimated the second headquarters would bring in 50,000 new jobs and provide a $5 billion shot in the arm to the economy of the area that is eventually selected.

Amazons says it needs some 8 million square feet of office space for its new second headquarters.

Ronnie Bryant of the Charlotte Regional Partnership that has put Charlotte's proposal together says that's no problem.

"We have 22 different sites that we have put in our proposal," Bryant said.

Bryant would not name specific locations, but the planned River District near Charlotte Douglas International Airport was just approved for 8 million square feet of office space.

Bryant said Charlotte's proposal runs about 100 pages in length .

He said a copy was emailed to Amazon headquarters in Seattle late Wednesday afternoon.

Hard copies were being overnighted as well to make sure Charlotte's proposal is there to make the Thursday deadline.

The 100 cities who are also submitting applications include Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and neighboring Raleigh.

Amazon is expected to announce its decision early next year.

