FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. - With a ribbon cutting and a stock car, FedEx opened their new 'Ground Station' warehouse facility in Cabarrus County Monday.

The massive 343,000 square foot building can process 15,000 packages per hour. FedEx has hired 250 new people, and officials said they will likely hire roughly 100 more for seasonal help.

"And as we grow exponentially, this facility allows us to continue to be faster," said Bob Holcombe, vice president, Southern Region FedEx Ground. "You have access to the highways and the employee population base is fantastic."

The city of Concord, as well as the county, are giving tax breaks to the shipping giant, but Concord Mayor Scott Padgett says the breaks do not outweigh the benefits these jobs create.

"It would take hundreds of houses being built to bring in the property tax this building does and the one they already built two years ago," said Padgett. "Our citizens are net winners."

FedEx officials said the number of deliveries they perform each year has doubled from 10 years ago. Consumer experts predict another increase in online shopping this holiday season, increasing the demand for shipping companies like FedEx and others.

