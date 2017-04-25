Feds cracking down on bogus cancer treatments

Federal authorities are cracking down on businesses advertising bogus cancer treatments.

Officials sent letters to 14 companies that sell their products online or on social media that claim their products prevent, diagnose, or even cure cancer.

Some of the products are touted as herbal remedies, which the FDA says either don't work or may even be dangerous. The FDA says none of the products have been reviewed for safety or efficacy.

For more information about the alert, click here.

© 2017 WCNC.COM