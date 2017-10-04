International tire company opens first US plant in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. -- One of the largest tire companies in the world opened its first plant in the United States Wednesday, right in our backyard.

Chester County is home to Giti Tire’s first-ever location in America. The plant is located in the small town of Richburg. Company leaders say the rural area which runs by the I-77 corridor was the perfect location.

“Everybody is excited about Giti being in the area more opportunity for the workforce,” one employee told NBC Charlotte.

At the end of 2018, the plant expects to employ 1,000 people. By 2024, Giti expects that number to expand to 1,700.

“We hope our associates will grow with us,” said Dr. Enki Tan, CEO of Giti.

It’s something Arlene McIver hopes to do.

“I’m going to come in here blazing and let them know when they hired me they made the right choice,” said McIver as her face lit up with laughter.

For the past eight years, McIver said she struggled to find a permanent job until Giti came to town.

“This job gave me security,” McIver said. “I don’t have to worry about how I was going to feed my son.”

Wednesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and the CEO of Walmart stores in the United States also spoke at the grand opening of the event.

Greg Foran, CEO and President of Walmart, announced the store will invest billions in Giti products to support American jobs. It’s something Governor McMaster calls a great opportunity for the Palmetto State.

“The determination exemplified by these two companies are off the scale,” said Governor McMaster.

Giti Tire is working closely with York technical college in Rock Hill to employ graduating students

© 2017 WCNC.COM