Local Macy's to close

**FILE** In this Aug. 12, 2008 file photo, a family walks into a Macy's store in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2008. Department store operator Macy's Inc. reported Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2008, that its third-quarter results swung to a loss from a profit a year ago as results were hampered by a drop in consumer spending amid a deteriorating economy. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Retail icon Macy's says in a release that it's making "changes to the way stores are operated and reducing field infrastructure given the reduced store sales and evolving customer behavior."

The company expects to register charges of about $250 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 that were not previously included in its earnings guidance.

Macy's says they'll be closing 100 locations nationwide and cutting 6200 jobs. So far, 68 locations have been announced.

Locally, so far, only one Macy's store will shutter their doors; the location at Carolina Place Mall, which occupies more than 151,000 square feet, opened in 1993, and employs 63 associates, is among the 68 shops closing.

Copyright 2016 WCNC