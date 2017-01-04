Local Macy's to close

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Retail icon Macy's says in a release that it's making "changes to the way stores are operated and reducing field infrastructure given the reduced store sales and evolving customer behavior."
The company expects to register charges of about $250 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 that were not previously included in its earnings guidance.
Macy's says they'll be closing 100 locations nationwide and cutting 6200 jobs. So far, 68 locations have been announced.
Locally, so far, only one Macy's store will shutter their doors; the location at Carolina Place Mall, which occupies more than 151,000 square feet, opened in 1993, and employs 63 associates, is among the 68 shops closing.
