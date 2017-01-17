Lowe's reducing workforce by 2400

022210-lowes2 (Photo: WCNC)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Lowe's implemented a new "store staffing model" Tuesday, which resulted in the reduction of their workforce.

A spokesperson for the Mooresville-based business says the company is shifting some roles and responsibilities, and the vast majority of store associates will have the opportunity for new roles within the company.

The move will, however, result in the reduction of one to two assistant store managers per store.

Additionally, some leadership roles in the Customer Support and Distribution Centers have been consolidated, impacting 37 employees nationwide and about 10-percent of vice presidents in the corporate office.

In total, the reduction impacts less than 1-percent of the Lowe's workforce, or roughly 2400 employees.

"It is always difficult to make decisions like these that affect our people, but sometimes they are necessary as we build for the future and meet the evolving needs of consumers," said Karen Cobb, manager of corporate public relations.

Cobb says the company will provide the affected employees with a transition package including severance pay, outplacement resources and other support.

