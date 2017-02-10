Mom's commerce websites are hugely popular

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's an underground marketplace based on trust where families can score great deals on things they use every day-- and moms can make some money on the side. There's only one catch: it's by invitation only!

Rebecca Penaloza was a new mom, new to Charlotte when she started a Facebook group last June. She was shocked when it exploded.

“It’s kind of a Craigslist situation,” she explains.

It's called M2M, Mom to Mom, where women buy and sell things.

“You just post it and say come take this from my house.”

Literally, they leave things on the porch for pick up, and the buyer leaves the payment-- no shipping involved.

“You’d have to put it in box, put on pants, go to the post office."

And that's exactly why busy moms love it.

“It’s just easier to lay it on your front porch than to take it to Goodwill.”

Sarah O'Connor, a yoga instructor and mother of two, says she makes $50 to $100 a pop, selling stuff that she doesn't need.

“Just stuff that's sitting here, it clears up space.”

She's also snagged some great deals.

“This is something your child uses for a month and it retails at $160 and I bought it for $30 and I probably could sell it again. So much better than paying full price.

Stephanie Ricken-Baker literally just furnished an entire mountain home on M2M.

“I’ve bought everything on it-- really nice things I would never have been able to afford brand new.”

“Incredible Turkish rugs, I’ve gotten a few beautiful antique dressers, we've gotten drapes, dishes and cups, wine glasses, every single thing that we possibly need.”

The Facebook page is so popular there are now actually twelve different pages-- for baby items, for home, for women's clothing, men's clothing-- and almost 6,000 members.

You have to be invited, which is key.

“It works because people are trustworthy. They’re friends with each other, got invited by a friend.”

Wanna try it? Here's some advice:

Make sure your pictures look nice

List the dimensions or size of the item

And make it a good price so it's easily sold.

That's straight from the mom experts.

Copyright 2017 WCNC