Teen turns love for games into cash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hunter Lawrence has loved arcade games since he was a young boy, always asking his Dad to play one more time.

His father, David, got him a "Claw" game for Christmas, but it only worked some of the time.

"He and I fixed it and it tripled in value," said David. "So, he sold it for a profit."

Soon after, an arcade game repair business was born.

"I really have a lot of fun doing it," said Hunter Lawrence. "All this hard work really paid off."

His hard work has turned into Hunter's Arcade House and Sales. Using online videos and internet sites, the teen has taught himself how to repair games like Pac-man and Space Invaders. Hunter has sent games as far away as Washington state.

Hunter has even purchased a used truck, paying for it in cash-- even though he can't drive it yet.

"I just got my permit November 7. So, two months ago."

His father is proud of him and the 20 hours a week he puts into it.

"Financially, he's doing extremely well. I keep track of the accounting and his margins are very impressive."

Hunter hopes to one day own his own arcade or become a computer programmer.

To learn what games he has for sale visit: www.huntersarcadehouse.com.

Copyright 2017 WCNC