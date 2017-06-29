Charlotte man wins $1 million lottery prize

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolina’s lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (Photo: Gerry Broome/AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte man is celebrating after scoring a $1 million jackpot from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

According to lottery officials, Gudiel Lopez purchased a $30 “Extreme Millions” scratch-off ticket from the Cornor Mart on Eastway Drive earlier this month. He claimed his prize Wednesday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Lopez opted to take the lump sum prize, awarding him $600,000 after taxes.

According to the NC Education Lottery, over $634 million was raised for the state last year.

© 2017 WCNC.COM