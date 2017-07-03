WCNC
Chase Bank confirms problems with website, app

KHOU 6:32 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

HOUSTON - Some Chase Bank customers say they had trouble accessing its website Monday and weren’t able to check their balances.

Many complained on Twitter that their accounts showed zero balances or N/A. Others said they were unable to access funds or make deposits.

Chase finally tweeted late Monday afternoon: “We’re working to restore full access to our website and mobile app. We apologize and appreciate your patience.”

Chase spokeswoman Patricia Wexler told the Chicago Tribune that parts of the website and app were “experiencing some slowness” and they hope to be back to normal soon.

She said debit card use doesn’t appear to be affected. 

