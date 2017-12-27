WCNC
Claire's pulling several products after asbestos found in makeup

10News Staff , WTSP 5:43 PM. EST December 27, 2017

We have a warning for anyone who shopped at Claire's this Christmas.

The accessories retailer is pulling 17 products off store shelves after some parents found tremolite asbestos, which is a carcinogen, in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

This is the list of nine products they are investigating.  (See photos)

  • Ultimate Mega Make Up Set -- code 71844

  • Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set  -- code 76094

  • Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set -- code 11767

  • Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set  -- code 20926

  • Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set -- code 97275

  • Mint Glitter Make Up Set -- code 74769

  • Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set -- code 21044

  • Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss -- code 97276

  • Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact  -- code 26556

If you have any of these products, you can return it for a refund.

Earlier this year, asbestos was also linked to a product from Justice.

