$50 Lowe's coupon circulating on Facebook is fake

CHARLOTTE,N.C. -- The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to fall victim of a fake coupon circulating on social media involving Lowe's Home Improvement.

The fake Facebook link is an ad that promises $50 off your next purchase.

A corporate spokesperson for Lowe's, headquartered in Mooresville, issued NBC Charlotte the following statement: "The fake coupon is a phishing scam circulating online trying to gather personal information and is not affiliated with Lowe’s in any way."

Don't believe what you see. It's easy to steal the colors, logos, and header of any other established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender.

Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information for coupons or giveaways. If they do ask for personal information, like an address or email, be sure there's a link to their privacy policy.

When in doubt, do a quick web search. If the giveaway is a scam, this is likely to reveal an alert or bring you to the organization's real website, where they may have posted further information.

Watch out for a reward that's too good to be true. Businesses typically give out small discounts to entice customers. If the offer seems too good to be true (a $100 voucher or 50% discount) it may be a scam.

Look for a mismatched subject line and email body. Many of these scams have an email subject line promising one thing, but the content of the email is something completely different. The Better Business Bureau offers these tips on how to spot a giveaway or gift card scam:

Dozens took to Lowe’s Facebook page to ask about the coupon.







Lowe's responded to the posts confirming they are fake.

