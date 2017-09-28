American Airlines unevils coming changes to in-flight experience

DALLAS, T.X. - On Thursday, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, and other airline executives announced major changes to what you will experience onboard, and much of the overhaul will likely be considered enhancements to the travel experience.

Most mainline, narrow-body American Airlines jets based out of Charlotte-Douglas Airport are not equipped with in-seat power outlets. But over time, that is expected to change.

As part of a three-year complete makeover of cabins, power outlets will be one of the noticeable additions.

The airline promises larger overhead bins, satellite-based Wi-Fi and free text messaging. The free messages will start as early as next year.

An exact date on when you may see some of the other changes hasn’t been announced yet. However, it could be two to three years from now.

Another change to the onboard product includes the introduction of slimline seats with 30 inches of pitch. That will be less than the current average seat pitch of 31 inches. Seat pitch is the distance between seats.

The airline says the new seating style has more cutout space for passengers’ legs that you will not actually notice the one-inch difference.

NBC Charlotte tested the seats in person at the unveiling Thursday in Dallas, and the cushion is noticeably thinner than the current seat cushion.

The airlines introduced other onboard changes that will be part of the cabin makeover, including tablet and cellphone holders in place of seat-back entertainment screens.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is American Airlines' second largest hub behind Dallas. Charlotte is home to 11,500 American Airlines employees. The airline operates 650 daily flights out of CLT.

© 2017 WCNC.COM