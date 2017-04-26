WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Are McDonald's new uniforms the look of Star Wars villainy?

Zlati Meyer , USA TODAY , WCNC 8:53 AM. EDT April 26, 2017

The new McDonald's uniforms? Social media is not lovin' it.

The outfits are various shades of gray with lots of straight lines and a boxiness.

Some critics on Twitter are saying the uniforms look like they're from a severe dystopian world or from the officers aboard the Empire starships in Star Wars.

The Empire got numerous shoutouts.

As did The Hunger Games.

And the book 1984.

Here's a twofer -- George Orwell and North Korea.

Because of the uniforms are all gray, there were digs at Happy Meals.

The monochromatic look was designed by Waraire Boswell, who says on his Web site that his creations have been worn by celebrities including TV show host Ellen DeGeneres, actor Will Smith, Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant and singer Pharrell Williams, according to his Web site.

The new look debuts this month in the U.S., where they could be worn by as many as 850,000 employees in an estimated 14,000 restaurants, McDonald's said.

"This major move is another step in the company’s commitment to become America’s best first job and improve the restaurant experience," the company explained in a written statement. "More than 70% of restaurant employees surveyed feel that the new uniforms provide a modern image that they would be proud to wear."

Boswell could not be reached immediately for comment about the social-media mocking.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories