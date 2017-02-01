City looks for answers to lack of affordable housing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Last week, NBC Charlotte showed you the lengths many high-end apartment complexes will go, using luxurious amenities to stand out from the competition.

But there's another side of our community that's struggling to find places to live that they can afford.

"There is a need for about 34,000 units of affordable housing in Charlotte," said Pamela Wideman.

It's a number that may sound a bit shocking, but it shows how many families here are living beyond their means.

Wideman works with the City's Neighborhood and Business Services and says as Charlotte is growing, and this is an issue they have to address-- now.

"They're paying more than 30% of their annual income earnings on their housing costs," Wideman said. "Which then correlates to them lacking in other areas of their life."

A forum was held Wednesday in uptown with city leaders and guests to talk about various real estate topics, including affordable housing.

Wendell Cox works for Demographia Consulting Firm out of St. Louis and discussed how the Queen City stacks up to places like California.

"Charlotte does relatively well," Cox said. "House prices are about four times incomes here."

Still, he doesn't want the fast growth here to lead the city's cost of living down the wrong path.

"My great concern is that if you follow the urban planning approaches in places like California, you could see house prices double or triple here," Cox said. "Which would be a real problem."

While we've seen the market for luxury apartments with fancy amenities, Wideman says the market for affordable housing needs more attention. They've used a Local Housing Trust Fund and she's hoping discussions like Wednesday's can lead to other options as well.

"We have to see how we can accelerate it through zoning," Wideman said. "I also think we have to see how we can help meet the need by working with the private sector."

