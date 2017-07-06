Clif Bars recalled because they may contain nuts

CLIF Bar announced that three of its products have been recalled due to the possible presence of peanuts and tree nuts.

The three bars being recalled at the CLIF BUILDER’S Chocolate Mint flavor, CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint, and CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip flavors.

In a statement issued by the company Wednesday, they said the bars are being put under a voluntary recall due to the possible presence of undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts, and coconuts.

The company said the products are safe for people without nut allergies to eat. The affected products were sold throughout the U.S. in retailers and online.

The company is asked consumers to return any product still in possession to the store where purchased to request an exchange for a full refund if there is an allergy concern. Affected product should then be discarded by retailers and not consumed.

