JJ's Red Hots to open uptown location

(Photo: JJ's Red Hots)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – JJ’s Red Hots, one of the Queen City’s favorite hot dog restaurants, is opening is ringing in the new year with its first uptown Charlotte location.

The new location will be right in the heart of the city on South Tryon at the corner of Church Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard with a grand opening on January 2. As part of the celebration, the first 50 customers will receive a free signature hot dog with no other purchase required for the deal. Doors open at 3 p.m.

The all-new "Uptown Downtown" dog that will be exclusive to the uptown JJ's Red Hots location. (Photo: JJ's Red Hots)

In addition to the new location, JJ’s is adding an exclusive signature dog aptly named the “Uptown Downtown” dog, featuring chili, queso, bacon, onions and yellow mustard.

“For five years, JJ’s has been very blessed and warmly welcomed by the great people of Charlotte and visitors to our wonderful city,” said JJ’s founder and proprietor Jonathan Luther, who named the celebrated brand after the first initials of his beloved children. “We have embraced our friends and fans in Dilworth and Ballantyne and an Uptown location seemed inevitable; at the same time, it’s a dream come true. We can’t wait to open our doors and serve our great hot dogs and sausages while making new friends.”

JJ's Red Hots has been featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, as well as USA TODAY.

© 2017 WCNC.COM