Kohl's Black Friday ad posted online

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The first Black Friday ad of 2017 is here.
Department store chain Kohl’s released its 64-page ad online Thursday, with several tech deals scoring prime space on the front page.
In addition to multiple great deals, Kohl’s will also be opening at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, which is one hour earlier than last year. Black Friday deals begin on the store’s website beginning at 12:01 a.m. Central time on Monday, November 20.
Several doorbuster deals include:
Xbox One S 500GB console for $189.99. Regular retail price: $279.99
Sony PlayStation 4 1TB console for $199.99. Regular retail price: $299.99
Fitbit Blaze smart fitness watch for $149.99. Regular retail price: $199.99. Includes $45 Kohl’s cash.
Nest Learning Thermostat for $199.99. Regular retail price: $249.99. Includes $60 Kohl’s cash.
JBL Charge 3 splashproof portable Bluetooth speaker for $89.99. MSRP $149.99.
Kohl’s cash members will earn $15 for every $50 spent between November 20 and 25.
Click here to view the entire Kohl’s 2017 Black Friday ad.
