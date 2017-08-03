Local residents see unusual spike in monthly water bills

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. - Homeowners in Mount Holly are looking for answers after some claimed their latest water bills doubled in just one month.



The complaints first surfaced on a community Facebook group this past Tuesday, after a homeowner asked, "did anyone else in Mount Holly have their water bill double?"



Lee Bolton was one of the people who commented on the post, and he said his family's bill almost doubled to $57 for their usage in June.



"It's usually around $33-34," Bolton said. "It was kind of shocking."



The Facebook post became filled with so many comments that one homeowner asked, "Is it not time the water department issue an official explanation here in this group?"



NBC Charlotte went to city administrators for an explanation.



In an email, Africa Otis, the city's chief financial officer, said water bills for all residents combined this month rose more than $3000 this year compared to the same time last year.



She added that water usage tends to rise in June due to the start of summer, which usually meant pricier bills.



But she said they haven't seen a spike in people calling with complaints, adding "I am comfortable concluding that there is nothing out of the ordinary with regard to what our citizens were billed this month."

She encouraged anyone with concerns about their bills to contact the city.

© 2017 WCNC.COM