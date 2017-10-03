NC company recalls turkey products due to possible metal contamination

Ground turkey meat. (Photo: Custom)

St. Pauls, N.C. -- Prestage Foods, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, is recalling around 38,000 pounds of ground turkey.

The USDA says the turkey may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The fresh ground turkey was produced between September 25 and 26. The recall affects the following products:

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet printing on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.2-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.0-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

The turkey products were shipped to grocery stores in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

The problem was discovered on September 27, when FSIS was notified by plant employees cleaning processing equipment. On the same day, one of the grocery stores involved noticed metal shaving in a package of ground turkey from the recalling company, and notified the company.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse health effects because of the recalled turkey products.

If you've purchased these products, you should throw them away or return them to the store.

