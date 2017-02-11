PetSmart recalls dog food due to metal contamination

PetSmart said it will end its ties to a rodent dealer cited for multiple infractions by the U.S. Department of Agriculture during an inspection earlier this year. (Photo: Custom)

PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall of a popular dog food brand due to reports of metal contamination in some cans.

Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food was recalled on Thursday as a precautionary measure due to metal contamination that could potentially be a choking hazard to pets.

This recall was initiated after receiving a notification from the manufacturer of consumer complaints.

The product that was recalled was the Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food with Chicken & Rice Classic Ground, 13.2 oz. cans that were sold between October 10 and February 7.

Customers who purchased the recalled food should stop feeding it to their pets and bring any remaining cans to their local PetSmart store for a full refund or exchange.

