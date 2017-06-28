SC Gas tax increase to fix deadly rural roads
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says more than half of the accidents happen on rural roads. The department now planning to repair those roads with money from the gas tax increase, which goes into effect Saturday, July 1st.
WCNC 6:41 PM. EDT June 28, 2017
