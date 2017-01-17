This chart shows how far can you drive your vehicle on empty

How far can you drive on empty? (Screenshot via YourMechanic)

We've all been there. The dreaded low-fuel light comes on in your car and you're wondering just how far you can push it.

It's never good timing, and we waste even more gas trying to find the cheapest fuel station close by.

But just how far can you really drive when the light comes on?

Experts say you can't rely on the miles-to-empty display in your car because it is based on your average mileage over time, but you're not always going to be in average driving conditions.

Fortunately, YourMechanic has put together a chart of the 50 most popular cars in America, showing how many miles you can actually drive on empty.

For example: The Ford Focus can last another 35-80 miles when the low-fuel light comes on, while the Nissan Versa can run up to 104 miles more.

