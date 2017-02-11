Thorley Industries recalls 4moms Self Installing Rear-facing Infant Car Seats

4moms Self-Installing Rear-Facing Infant Car Seat (Photo: Manufacturer image)

Thorley Industries has issued a recall for certain 4moms Self Installing Rear-facing Infant Car Seats. The recall states that the infant carrier may not secure to the base.

If the infant carrier does not properly attach to the base, the carrier can detach in a crash or abrupt stop, increasing the risk of injury for the child.

The recall states: "Due to a tight rivet, the affected car seats have a coupling hook that may not properly engage around the coupling pin, preventing the infant carrier portion from securely attaching to the seat base."

The recall pertains to car seats with the model number 1032, manufactured between July 1, 2016 and October 31, 2016.

To resolve this issue, 4moms will notify the owners of the defective car seats and replace the infant carrier portion, free of charge. The recall began on Friday. Owners may contact 4moms at www.4moms.com/recalls or by calling 1-888-614-6667.

