Amazon Prime Day is coming: Crucial savings information

Amazon Prime Day 2017 can be bigger for you than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. It also can be very confusing for consumers.



Here's my Prime Day checklist to help you get the most out of the multitude of deals that will be offered:



1. If you are not a paid Amazon Prime member, get a free trial membership. Use this free 30-day trial and activate it today. There's nothing to lose and you can always cancel after the fact.



2. Although it's called "Prime Day," remember... this year is actually "Prime Days." It's a 30-hour event that starts Monday evening. There will be multiple price drops at all hours of the day. We will have them for you here.



3.Click past the Amazon homepage to get all the deals. There are layers upon layers of additional pages and tabs within Amazon where some of the best deals are hidden or less accessible. We will have them first beginning Sunday.



4. If you can, enjoy Prime Day on a laptop or desktop - not your mobile phone. On Prime Day, you need a big screen to open various links and windows. I'll have the master list of the best Prime Day deals. Forget about shopping apps as well.



5. Get personalized deals delivered to your inbox. I'm accepting direct requests for personalized deals and also giving away every major Prime Day that I've tested. Subscribe here if you want access to that.



6. Understand that there are two different Amazon Prime Days happening simultaneously. The first Prime Day is created through a process by which Amazon auditions deals from merchants that sell on Amazon. These companies submit their potential Prime Day deals to Amazon weeks before Prime Day. If their deal meets stock and pricing criteria, it may be featured by Amazon. The second Prime Day is thousands of other merchants on Amazon who create their own sales independent from Amazon's lightning (flash sale) round-up. Few deal hunters know about both and I have all of the insider information that I will share with you as Prime Day approaches.



Amazon Prime Day is a 30-hour event that begins at 9 p.m. EST Monday, July 10 and runs until 2:59 a.m. EST Wednesday, July 12. Click here for everything you need to know about the event.

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the companies and brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

