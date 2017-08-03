Does it work? A gadget that promises better sleep

CLEVELAND, OH - I don't think I've ever seen anything quite like this. It's one of those "what will they think of next?" or "why didn't I think of that?" type products: A Bluetooth sleep mask to block out distractions, light, noise and help soothe you to sleep.

Paired with free downloadable spa music or ambient noise / soothing sounds, the new sleep mask extreme helped me fall asleep faster and sleep longer 7 out of 10 days during my test. Blocking out the daylight and city noise was a huge perk.

My wife is an emergency room doctor and her shift work often has her asleep during daylight hours. She swears by this Bluetooth Sleep Mask. She doesn't always use the music feature but says it's the best sleep mask she has ever used during our product tests. Other perks:



- Ideal for the business traveler

- Allows you to spend less money on black out blinds

- Pairs seamlessly with Apple and Android devices

- Stream from Spotify, Pandora, Apple / Amazon Music or ambient noises

- Stream from you own music library and immerse yourself in your own world

- No dangerous wires

- Strong battery life got us through 8 hours and 15 minutes of sleep time

- Machine washable

- Lowest-recorded price



$30 Off Bluetooth Eyemask Soothing Sleep Set + Free Shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

Please note that sleeping with headphones can be dangerous! This system has no hazardous wires.



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

