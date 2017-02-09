Matt's Bonus Deal For Thursday Feb 9, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man pulls gun on Walmart security guard
-
Happy National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day
-
Squirrels invade attics across Charlotte
-
George Lopez kicks woman out of comedy show
-
eBay scam costs teen college savings
-
ID Thieves sending out debit cards for kids
-
CMPD: 500 pieces of stolen mail recovered
-
Sessions asked Yates about AG's responsibility to say 'no' to president
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Charlotte bus drivers under attack
More Stories
-
Lawmaker introduces bill to repeal HB2Feb. 9, 2017, 12:07 p.m.
-
Sarah French joins NBC CharlotteFeb. 9, 2017, 12:56 p.m.
-
Wanted fugitive arrested with $450K of marijuana in…Feb. 9, 2017, 11:39 a.m.