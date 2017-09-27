Can this DVD player survive 10 different drop tests?

CLEVELAND, OH - Say hello to your backseat savior. For any road trip, upcoming holiday travel or all those times where you have struggled to keep your kids or grandkids entertained, I have you covered.



For those reading this who simply want to enjoy movies and music on the go without the need for downloading, Wi-Fi, complicated streaming apps and expensive tablets, your solution is under $70.



Your smartphone screen is not big enough, tablets cannot store many movies and do you really want to lug around a laptop to stay entertained on the go?



Today, by viewer request, and after extensive testing and 10 different drop tests, I have a recommendation to make. Click the play button to watch my tests of the DBPower Portable Entertainment System.



This portable movie player and music system has its own speaker, 10.5" screen and the following features:



- DVD player to enjoy all of your favorite movies on the go

- SD Card slot to enjoy movie downloads; no Wi-Fi needed

- Plays all sorts of multimedia: CD / DVD / MP3 / WMA / WMV / MPEG / JPEG / AVI and more

- Swivel screen and adjustable for back seat car head rest viewing (extra accessory needed)

- Extremely durable, survived 10 different drop tests!

- Comes with car adapter, wall plug and also has rechargeable battery

- Remote control included

- Ultra compact and light weight

- DVD player can also be hooked up to a standard size television



$40 Off Top Rated Portable Entertainment System + Free Shipping

Was: $109.99

Now: $69.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

