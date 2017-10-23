The best phone Bluetooth deal we've ever seen

CLEVELAND, OH - Quite simply put: This is the best Bluetooth bargain you will see now through Black Friday and beyond.



Smartphone Bluetooth devices are essential but they have barely evolved over the past decade. That all changes today with the ultimate hands-free bargain - and it's ingenious as far as I'm concerned.



Bluetooth earpieces for smartphones usually have cumbersome pairing modes and limited call amplification, and they force you to use even more cords and chargers. Who actually wants to carry around a second charger?



The device I have hunted down by viewer request is incredibly tiny but also more powerful than anything its price range.



With distracted driving concerns on the rise, especially for students, this tech deal I found also ensures safety:



- Top-notch sound quality and background noise cancelation

- Strong voice amplification

- Weighs only 3 grams!

- One of the world's smallest Bluetooth devices

- No charging cable required; USB magnetic clasp eliminates wires

- 18-month warranty

- Pairs with two smartphones simultaneously

- We got more than hours of talk time in our tests

- Works with Apple, Android and many other Bluetooth-ready devices

- Will work with iPhone X and works with new iPhone 8 as well

- Filters ambient noise

- Extremely discreet

- Lowest-recorded price



69% Off Top-Rated Smartphone Bluetooth + Carrying Case + Prime Shipping

Was: $50.99

Now: $15.99

***Not a Prime Member? Score free shipping with this free 30-day trial



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA