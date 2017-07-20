Can a $60 phone compare to a $600 phone?

CLEVELAND, OH - Are the days of paying $600 for a new smartphone finally over? Can you buy a quality smartphone for $60?

The answer today is yes.

Here's how the $60 Alcatel Unlocked Smartphone With Lockscreen Offers compares to the iPhone 7 and the current Samsung Android phones:



- The phone and display are solid; it can't beat anything with the word retina in it but it's $60!

- The $60 phone was FASTER using Amazon Apps. Since this is an Amazon Prime subsidized phone, it is optimized to work with Prime Photos, Video and the Alexa app at a slightly faster pace in our tests

- Camera is decent but it can't hold its own against the iPhone or Samsung 7

- Processing power wasn't dramatically different. The $60 phone has the same amount of RAM as both the iPhone 7 and S7

- Call quality was identical

- Movie playback via speaker was slightly inferior on the $60 phone

- Phone proved to be just as durable in common drop tests



General Findings: The $60 unlocked smartphone (available only to Prime Members - otherwise you pay $40 more) is a tremendous everyday phone. It's great for content consumption (streaming movies, music and phone calls with a solid speakerphone). For content creation (making movies, using many apps and for the selfie obsessed), get a recent iPhone, Pixl or Samsung smartphone.



$40 Off Alcatel Unlocked Smartphone With Lockscreen Offers

Was: $99.99

Now: $59.99

**Non-Prime Members can purchase the phone for $40 more.



For $100, you can come much closer to matching the specs of the iPhone or Samsung S6 and this is my favorite:

The overall Winner:

$50 Off New Moto G Play Unlocked Smartphone +Lockscreen Offers

Was: $149.99

Now: $99.99

***If you are not a Prime Member, use this free Prime Membership trial to purchase phone

**If you do not want to become a Prime Member, you can buy the phone for $29 more right here.



Specs:

- Fast 4G LTE speed and Qualcomm Snapdragon quad core processor

- 2GB RAM (same as iPhone 7)

- Includes 16GB of Storage, expandable up to 128GB with microSD card

- Insanely good all day battery life

- Bright 5" HD display

- Splashproof design

- One of the best phones we've ever tested

- No contract and unlocked for all major carriers!



Looking for more awesome unlocked smartphone deals? The best sale this summer is right here.



Already love your phone but want to improve its picture quality? My favorite top-rated accessory deal is:



51% Off Top Rated iPhone & Android 10X Clip On Lens

Was: $34.99

Now: $16.99



Looking for unlocked iPhone deals? Subscribe to my deal list. I'll have deals very soon!



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA