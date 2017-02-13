VR headsets are $25 for Valentine's Day!

CLEVELAND, OH - Do tech and romance mix? For Valentine's Day they do all thanks to some incredible deals that have just dropped. In our continued quest to save you time and money, this is is the ultimate day to enter a new dimension.



Virtual Reality headsets were hands down the most popular technology at CES 2017 and today it comes with a price drop.

See what we saw through the VR headset in this demo right here.

With dozens of Virtual Reality Headsets on the market, we went in search of a steal tied to this technology with prices having dropped for Valentine's Day 2017 promotions. We've listed our two favorite models below. One includes hi-fidelity audio, the second one does not and we recommend the remote controller with both.

- Download the free app onto your smartphone

- Place your smartphone inside the VR headset

- Of all the VR headsets we tested, this model was the most comfortable in its price range

- Spectacular 3D picture

- Easily adjustable

- Works with most recent Apple and Android Smartphones



63% Off New 3D VR Headset WITH AUDIO + Free Prime Shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $39.99

$11 Remote Control deal that pairs with VR headset is right here. ***Use Code: 2BHVL2SC



Less expensive option without headphones built-in to headset:



60% Off New Elegiant 3D Virtual Reality Headset + Free Prime Shipping

Was: $62.48

Now: $24.99

Compatibility: Fits: iPhone, Android phones and Windows phones with 6.0 inch screen size. Recommended phone size is 4.7- 6 inch. Samsung Galaxy Note 4/Galaxy Note 3/ Galaxy S6 Edge/Galaxy S6/iPhone 6s/iPhone 6/iPhone 6 Plus/iPhone 5c/iPhone 5s/iPhone 5/LG G3/SONY Xperia Z3+/HTC One Max/ Desire 816/One M9/ASUS Zenfone 2 are all compatible.



