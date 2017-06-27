What you need to know about concert ticket scams

Call 12 For Action has a warning about concert ticket scammers. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - It doesn't matter if it's a country concert or one of pop's biggest superstars. Summertime is concert time and will be roaring with music of some of the biggest acts on the planet.

But with these concerts come scammers, who'll sell you fake tickets and steal your money.

"This might be a one time concert, a big concert," said financial advisor Jim Dew. "They (scammers) can create a fake website, sell as many tickets as they can, and by the time the concert is actually going on, they've shut down the website and they're gone."

Dew said there are fake tickets for sale all over the internet, thanks to scammers who're playing on your emotions.

His advice is to only buy from the artist's official ticket broker or credible third-party or resale sites like StubHub.

When you're paying for those tickets, pay attention to what's on your browser. If the address doesn't say HTTPS, it may not be secure.

And if you bought what you think are legitimate tickets from scammers and think you'll get in the door, think again.

"They're going to, when you get to the door, turn you away," Dew said. "And it's not like you can go to their ticket booth and complain. It's a fake ticket. You can't get in."

Then you won't get to see your favorite show and your money will be gone forever.

© 2017 KPNX-TV