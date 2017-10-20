'When I checked the numbers, I couldn't believe my eyes' | NC man wins $25K for life

Rances Pastor (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

MOCKSVILLE, N.C.-- A North Carolina man has thousands of reasons to smile about money.

That's because Rances Pastor just cashed in his lottery ticket after winning the $25,000 A Year For Life. Pastor won by playing the Lucky For Life draw game.

According to lottery officials, Pastor beat odds of one in 1.8 million to win the game’s second prize in the Oct. 12 drawing.

“I was shocked,” Pastor said. “When I checked the numbers, I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

He bought his $2 Quick Pick ticket at the Circle K on Valley Road in Mocksville, he said.

Pastor claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Winners of “for life” prizes are guaranteed $25,000 a year for life or the option of taking a cash payout of $390,000.

Pastor chose the cash option.

After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $271,053. He plans to use some of the money to take a trip to Hawaii. He’s the tenth player in North Carolina to win the game’s second prize.

Copyright 2017 WFMY