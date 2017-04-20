Woman says she suffered 2nd deg. burns from Wendy's chili

Submitted photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte woman said she has suffering second-degree burns following a routine trip to Wendy’s.

Tuesday night, Felicia Harris said she pulled into the Wendy’s drive-thru on Freedom Drive, craving something warm.

A cup of chili would do the trick.

“I got the chili, put it in the car and I proceeded to go home,” Harris said.

But the elementary school teacher didn’t make it more than two blocks.

“I looked over in my seat I saw some seepage coming out of the bag,” she said.

She tried putting the container in her cup holder but in the process, the hot chili spilled all over her lap.

“I just literally was in so much pain I did not know what to do.”

She said she was left with blisters that turned into second-degree burns.

According to the food and drug administration, hot foods should be kept at an internal temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Felicia thinks the chili she received easily exceeded the legal temperature. It’s safe to say the situation’s left a bad taste in her mouth.

“I don’t want any damages that I can think of," she says. "I just want to make sure that I heal properly."

Heated by it all, she’s now hoping her story keeps others from getting burned.

“I want to make sure as I stated before, that they do check the temperature," Harris says. "Just to ensure that this does not happen to anyone else. I’m telling you literally this is the worst type of pain I’ve felt in my whole life.”

Carolina Restaurant Group owns this Wendy’s location. The group issued a statement:

“Nothing is more important to us than our customers, their safety and the high quality restaurant experience that we provide. We’re currently investigating this claim and have reached out to this customer to apologize and to get more information about her experience. We’re also taking this opportunity to reinforce our strict quality procedures with our restaurant team.”

