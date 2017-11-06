Cut your credit card debt before the holidays

Stock image. Credit: Thinkstock Images

Charlotte, NC -- Consumer Reporter Bill McGinty is researching tips on how to cut credit card debt as we approach the holidays.

First tip, use the avalanche payoff method, where you organize all debt according to interest rates, then pay off from the top down.

If that doesn’t work for you, try to drop the credit card rates.

“If you reduce the interest rates on your credit cards, think about merging the balances into one. There are a lot of balance transfer offers out there," said financial expert and author Jean Chatzky

The last tip and probably the hardest, stop spending on your credit cards and live within a strict budget. Painful yes, but the payoff is just that.

