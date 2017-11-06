WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Cut your credit card debt before the holidays

We are well on our way into the holiday season. So, all week long NBC Charlotte's Bill McGinty is trying to save you money!

Bill McGinty, WCNC 6:43 AM. EST November 06, 2017

Charlotte, NC -- Consumer Reporter Bill McGinty is researching tips on how to cut credit card debt as we approach the holidays.

First tip, use the avalanche payoff method, where you organize all debt according to interest rates, then pay off from the top down.

If that doesn’t work for you, try to drop the credit card rates.

“If you reduce the interest rates on your credit cards, think about merging the balances into one.  There are a lot of balance transfer offers out there," said financial expert and author Jean Chatzky

The last tip and probably the hardest, stop spending on your credit cards and live within a strict budget. Painful yes, but the payoff is just that.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories