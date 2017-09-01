Daughter's lucky birthday helps Kings Mountain mom hit $200,000 Powerball

A customer buys Powerball tickets on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. - A local mother is attributing her big-time Powerball winnings to the luck her adult daughter brings to her life.

“Every time she enters something she wins," said Rebecca Simmons of Kings Mountain, North Carolina. She won one of Powerball's biggest prizes last week after the August 23 drawing.

Her ticket was worth $200,000.

The ticket matched the numbers on the four of the five white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. Because Simmons’ husband added the $1 Power Play feature, the prize quadrupled to $200,000 when the 4X multiplier was drawn.

Simmons had asked her husband to wait so she could pick her numbers before buying their tickets. Hoping she'd get some of her daughter's luck to increase her chances, she picked her daughter's birth date.

“Three of the numbers I picked involved my daughter,” Simmons said. “I used the month and day of her birthday, and her age.”

After paying the state and federal taxes on her payout, she took home $139,002. And she plans on finishing a 12-year home renovation project with the winnings.

"We’ve been remodeling our home one room at a time for the last 12 years,” Simmons said. “We’re down to one room, and this will let us finish it as well as add a deck and do some landscaping.”

The odds of netting the winning ticket Simmons had were 913,129 to 1.

