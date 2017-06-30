Fuel prices hit 12-year low ahead of July Fourth weekend

(Photo: Getty Images)

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend with an estimated 37 million drivers hitting the roads.

From the beaches along the east coast to the mountains out west, Americans will be celebrating the Fourth of July away from home. And for those hitting the road this holiday weekend, there’s great news.

Be prepared to be pleasantly surprised at the pump, with gas prices at their lowest in 12 years. Experts say a surplus of crude oil is fueling the drop in prices. South Carolina, home to some of the cheapest gas prices in the country, is a driver’s safe haven when it comes to gas savings.

“We love South Carolina’s gas prices,” said one driver.

When you drive by a station and see those cheap prices, it’s enticing to stop and top off. And that’s exactly what’s happening across the Palmetto State.

“I don’t really need gas right now,” said one person. “But I might as well get it before it goes up.”

Spending less on gas means spending just a little bit more on those Fourth of July weekend plans. Whether they’re eyeing Myrtle Beach or a mountain resort in Asheville, South Carolinians are loving the low prices.

Those traveling in South Carolina do need to keep in mind the gas tax increase kicks in this weekend. Prices at the pump will rise by two cents, but overall, prices remain low on what is expected to be a very busy holiday weekend.

