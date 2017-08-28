Gas prices increasing because of Harvey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Have you noticed an uptick in gas prices?

It’s gone up 15 cents from last year and you might see it tick higher because of Harvey.

U.S. oil refineries along the Gulf Coast in Texas have shut down due to the recent storms. While there are few reports of damage to that specific infrastructure, there could be a slow but steady climb that all of a sudden, you’ll begin to sit up and take notice, according to CNBC.

According to the national average, regular unleaded gas was $2.36 on Sunday, which went up a penny from Saturday and up three cents from last week.

What can we expect moving forward? Experts say it’s possible to see sharper increases of about 15 to 20 cents a gallon, then factor in higher demand and possibly less supply for the Labor Day push.

With 25 percent of oil refinery capabilities offline because of Harvey, the final numbers of any early increases could be days away.

