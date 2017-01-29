Holy guacamole! Border tax could hit Mexican avocados

If President Trump can push through a border tax, those Super Bowl parties may become a little less festive.
That's because one of the Mexican imports that many Americans buy the most is avocados. As recently as 2014, Mexico accounted for 60% of the avocados in the U.S., Avocados From Mexico, a trade and promotion association, reports.
The Haas Avocado Board, which tracks shipments of one most popular varieties, expects to see imports of 400.9 million pounds of Mexican avocados this year, compared to 24.9 million from California, one of the largest producing states.
Clearly, a lot of guacamole is at stake with any border tax move.
It hasn't been an easy run lately, however. Avocado prices spiked late last year. And now comes the prospects of a 20% tax, which was lighting up Twitter on Thursday night.
Not to mention guacamole!😡 #AvocadosFromMexico https://t.co/MFyDijHrCC— Laura :) (@_lalaloo) January 26, 2017
