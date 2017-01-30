How much does Cam Newton pay in taxes?

Photo by Jeremy Igo (Photo: Jeremy Igo)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The 2017 tax filing season began a week ago for Americans, so we got to wondering: How much do NFL players pay in taxes each year?

Lucky for us, SmartAsset.com crunched the numbers for a number of high-paid players, including Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. The personal finance website ran income data for each player to try to estimate their tax bills.

Newton, who led the Panthers to an appearance and Super Bowl while being named NFL MVP, earned $19.5 million on his contract this season. With an effective tax rate of 43.7%, Cam is looking at a pretty hefty tax bill: An eye-popping $8.4 million.





Newton wasn’t the only quarterback that’s made an appearance in the Super Bowl on the list. Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan, whose team will play in Super Bowl XLI against New England, paid $10.3 million in taxes. New Orleans’ Drew Brees forked over $7.3 million of his $17.2 million salary, according to the study.

RELATED: Cam shares letter written to his son Chosen

But Uncle Sam’s favorite NFL player has to be Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who paid $10.8 million in income tax. The two-time Super Bowl champion is the highest-paid player in the group, with a pre-tax salary of $24.2 million, meaning he pays approximately 44% of his income to taxes.

Copyright 2016 WCNC