Luck strikes twice for Harmony woman

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- They say lightning never strikes twice but apparently luck does, particularly for one Harmony woman.

Luck struck Lisa Williard for a second time last Thursday when she bought several Quick Pick tickets at a grocery on Harmony Highway.

When Williard checked her first ticket, she saw that she matched four numbers, winning $250.

"I got excited," Williard said. "And was like, 'Yes! We're all going to dinner."

But when she glanced down at her ticket to check again, she realized she had matched all five numbers, making her one of three people to win the $1,065,423 jackpot.

"I started shaking," Williard said. "All I could say was, 'Oh my God, Oh my God.'"

But the feeling of shock wasn't all the unfamiliar to Williard. She had previously won over $300,000 in 2008 with a different Cash 5 jackpot.

"It's like being struck by lightning twice," Williard said. "What are the odds?"

Williard claimed her prize the following Friday in Raleigh, receiving a third of the jackpot. After state and federal tax withholding, she took home $246,826. She says she plans on using the money to pay off her mortage.

"2017 is debt free," Williard said. "That's our new motto."

