Manage your finances and teach kids how to master money with these apps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Moms, we know life can be busy, but technology can help you keep on track.

There are two things every parent wants: managing their finances and teaching their children how to master money. Luckily, there are two apps that can make your life a little easier.

Working Mother Magazine recommends Mint. It’s a one-stop shop to view all of your accounts. You can even build budgets, or let the app do it for you based on your spending.

Now to an app geared more towards teaching the kids. It’s aptly titled Bank of Mom and Dad. It lets you keep track of your kids’ allowances and sets them up with a virtual bank account of their own.

Both apps are free to download. Bank of Mom and Dad is available for Apple devices, while Mint works for both Apple and Android users.

