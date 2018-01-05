Mega Millions jackpot closes in on half-a-billion dollars

mega millions lottery lotto ticket Getty (Photo: WCNC)

It's not JUST about the Powerball game, you know.

Friday night's Mega Millions, worth an estimated $445 million, will be the fourth-largest jackpot of its kind.

Friday's winning numbers are as follows: 70, 59, 30, 28, 39, and 10. The Megaplier is 3.

No one has won the big prize since a lucky customer matched all six numbers on Oct. 13 to claim $42 million.

The highest jackpot was $640 million in 2012, when three players in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland shared the prize.

Other big jackpots were $648 million in 2013 and $540 in 2016.

Tickets cost $2 and the balls are drawn Tuesday and Friday nights at 11.

To win the jackpot, one must match the first five balls (1-70) and the Mega Ball (1-25). Your odds: 1 in 302,575,350.

According to statistics provided by the Texas Lottery, the most common gold Mega Ball number since Oct. 31, 2017 (when the game changed to its current format) is the No. 22 (three times).

The most common white balls: No. 42 (six times), and Nos. 1, 10, 22 and 28 (four times each).

The game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot has topped $570 million. The Powerball drawing is Saturday night.

