Retired bus driver wins lottery on 72nd birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A retired bus driver’s 72nd birthday is one he’ll always remember after he cashed in a $391,000 jackpot last Friday.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Paul Fowler always thought when he won big playing the lottery it would have something to do with the numbers in his birthday, so when it rolled around again on 7/7/17, he was feeling lucky.

“When I was young, my parents told me that because of my birthday that any time seven and seven came up, that would be my lucky time,” Fowler said.

With two tickets with the same numbers he had played for years, Fowler ended up holding both winning tickets in the drawing. Each of the tickets, which were purchased at Harris Teeter on West Mallard Creek Church Road, was worth $195,548, lottery officials said.

“I just started crying,” said Fowler, who said he woke his wife at 1 a.m. to deliver the news. “I was happy. Just happy.”

Fowler retired to the Queen City a decade ago after living in New York City. He says he plans to use the money to pay bills and “take a nice vacation.” After taxes, officials said he took home over $271,000.

