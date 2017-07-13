Skip the grocery store and meal-planning hassle with these apps

Grocery cart (Photo: Thinkstock, Kwangmoozaa)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Why load up the kids and haul them to the grocery when you can use your phone to bring the store to you?

Instacart connects you to stores like Publix, Whole Foods, and Costco. You can do your shopping from your phone and have your groceries delivered to your doorstep in as little as two hours.

And not only do you get to skip those long checkout lines, the app lets you save money with digital coupon clipping and store-specific sales.

If you're having trouble deciding what you need for dinner give Yummly a try.

The app gives you recipe recommendations with an ingredients list that you can add to your shopping list. The app also lets you save and organize the recipes you like.

“I don't know about you, but for me, meal planning is the hardest part,” said Audrey Kingo with Working Mother Magazine.

The apps are free for both Apple and Android devices.

