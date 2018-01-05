SouthPark Mall adding new stores in 2018

SouthPark Mall (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte’s premier shopping destination, SouthPark Mall, is adding some new stores in 2018, including the return of a popular clothing shop.

American Eagle, which closed its SouthPark location in 2015, will open a new 5,000 square-foot store this spring.

SouthPark is also adding a Charleston-based retailer Palmetto Moon. The brand’s stores feature southern style gifts and apparel. The store is currently scheduled to open in March.

Simon Property Group, owner of SouthPark, as well as Concord Mills and the Charlotte Premium Outlets in Steele Creek, also announced that the mall is open a new athletic shoe and apparel store called The Athlete’s Foot.

© 2018 WCNC.COM