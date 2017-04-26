Study shows best day of week to buy gas

(Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Experts say gas prices are the highest they've been in more than a year and a half -- it's only going to get worse.

A newly released report from GasBuddy shows the timing of your visits to the gas station -- could help alleviate some of the pain at the pump.

Because let’s face it – depending on what kind of vehicle you’re driving – filling up the tank can be painful.

“Painful,” says driver Dianne Stanley.

"Yeah it adds up," says Keith Philpot, another driver.

And it can most certainly weigh on your wallet.

"I hate to say this, but I'm probably going to drive to South Carolina where there a little bit cheaper," says driver Pamela Hughes.

You can't control what the prices are -- that's completely out of your hands. But this new reports says by filling up on certain days of the week -- you can save a ton of money.

Over the past three years -- GasBuddy.com has analyzed fuel price data. And they've figured out which day you really get the best bang for your buck. Mondays are the best days to fill up, according to this new report. That's when prices are generally the lowest.

Thursdays are the worst days to buy gas, usually the most expensive, according to the report. To put the amount of savings into perspective: if every driver in the U.S. bought gas on Thursday for an entire year, they’d collectively spend an extra $1.1 billion versus filling up on Monday.

"Every little drop when you put the pump in there turn it sideways shake it rattle it around make sure every drop goes in the tank," Hughes says.

To put this into perspective -- we're talking about a few hundreds bucks, but that's still more money in your pocket and we'd like to think most people like that.

