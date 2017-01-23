The staggering cost of raising children

(NBC News) -- The costs of raising children is up again.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's recent study puts the cost of raising a newborn through the first year of life at $12,680.

That's lower than the estimates given by participants in a recent Bankrate.com survey.

"The average estimate was a little bit over $24,000 dollars," says Bankrate's Claes Bell.

Bell says financial advisors are especially keen on keeping parents aware of child-rearing costs so they can plan accordingly.

Another study by the Center for American Progress found that a 26-year-old woman who's earning $44,000 a year and takes five years off to raise kids will lose more than $700,000 in lifetime income.

The costs of raising a child through age 17 is up to nearly a quarter of a million dollars, and that doesn't include college.



A tad more encouraging finding about parenthood comes from a Washington Post poll that found 65 percent of parents had passed up a job, stopped working or switched to a less-demanding job to allow more time for caring for their children.

