Walmart to add nearly 10,000 new jobs

A Walmart store. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

NEW YORK (AP) - Wal-Mart plans to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the U.S. as it opens new stores and expands existing locations.



The world's biggest retailer said Tuesday that there will also be about 24,000 construction jobs as well.



Wal-Mart Stores Inc. says there will be 59 new, expanded and relocated Walmart and Sam's Clubs facilities.



The chain is planning $6.8 billion in capital investments in the U.S. in the coming fiscal year, which starts on Feb. 1. The investments include construction and remodeling of stores, clubs and distribution centers, and the expansion of new services such as online grocery pickup.



Last week Amazon announced that it would add 100,000 full-time jobs over the next 18 months.

"Walmart is investing to better serve customers,” said Dan Bartlett, Walmart executive vice president for corporate affairs. “With a presence in thousands of communities and a vast supplier network, we know we play an important role in supporting and creating American jobs. Our 2017 plans to grow our business – and our support for innovation in the textile industry – will have a meaningful impact across the country.”

The Walmart Foundation will provide $3 million in grants to six universities, including North Carolina State and Clemson University, to advance sustainability and innovations in textile manufacturing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

