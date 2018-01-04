$1M, $50K Powerball winners in the Charlotte area

Photo: NC Education Lottery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in north Charlotte.

The lucky person bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Sam Roper Drive, just north of I-485 and east of I-77.

There were also two $50,000 winners in the Charlotte area. A ticket was sold at Murphy USA on Lincolnton Highway in Cherryville and Speedway on N.C. 16 in Denver. Another $50,000 ticket was sold at a store in North Wilkesboro.

The $1 million ticket matched all five white balls drawn. The $50,000 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball. The winning numbers were 2-18-37-39-42. Powerball was 12.

No one won Wednesday's $460 million jackpot. The next drawing is Saturday for an estimated $550 million. It's the 6th largest jackpot in Powerball history.

“Powerball is creating a lot of excitement and helping raise money for education. Remember, if you play, it only takes one ticket to win,” said Alice Garland, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery.

Since the Powerball jackpot began growing back in October, ticket sales have generated more than $12.4 million for education in North Carolina.

